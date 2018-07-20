The 10 most expensive hotel suites in the world

One night in the world’s most expensive hotel suite will set you back an eye-popping, outrageous, some might say outlandish $80 000 (R1 073 000) a night.

In Elite Traveler’s list of Top 100 Suites 2018, Hotel President Wilson in Geneva takes the title of world’s most exorbitantly expensive suite for its Royal Penthouse Suite, a 12-bedroom apartment that takes up the entirety of the hotel’s eighth floor.

At 1 680 square meters, it’s also the largest hotel suite in Europe.

The suite has hosted everyone from Michael Jackson, Richard Branson, Rihanna, Bill Gates, Matt Damon and Michael Douglas.

So what do you get for $80 000? It’s in the details.

For the VIP guests, including heads of state, the suite has been designed to provide maximum security with bulletproof windows, a panic button, private elevator and reinforced safe.

For musical guests, it comes with a Steinway grand piano, and for bookworms, a collection of antique books.

All 12 bedrooms are also accompanied by their own marble bathrooms, which are kitted out with Hermès amenities.

The suite itself also offers sweeping, panoramic views of its waterfront location, along with Mont Blanc in the distance.

It goes without saying that at $80 000, the suite also comes with a personal chef, butler and security team.

Meanwhile, the list of the world’s most expensive hotel suites is mostly represented by properties in the US and Europe.

Rounding out the podium is the five-bedroom Terrace Suite in New York’s The Mark hotel at $75 000, and the Penthouse Suite at the Grand Hyatt in Cannes, France, which costs $53 200.

Here are the cities and countries that host some of the most extravagantly priced hotel suites in the world:

1. Hotel President Wilson, Geneva, Switzerland – Royal Penthouse Suite, $80 000 (R1.07 million)

2. The Mark, New York, USA – Terrace Suite, $75 000 (R1 million)

3. Hotel Martinez by Hyatt, Cannes, France – Penthouse Suite, $53 200 (R714 000)

4. Faena Hotel, Miami, USA – Penthouse, $50 000 (R671 000)

5. Laucala Island, Fiji – Hilltop villa, $45 000 (R604 000)

6. Hotel Mansour, Marrakech – Grand Riad, $43 480 (R583 000)

7. Hotel Cala Di Volpe, Sardinia, Italy – Penthouse suite, $41 177 (R552 000)

8. The Plaza, New York, USA – Royal Suite, $40 000 (R537 000)

9. Hotel de Paris, Monaco – Princess Grace Suite, $37 000 (R497 000)

10. Mandarin Oriental New York, New York – Suite 5000, $36 000 (R483 000)

