 
menu
Travel 13.7.2018 04:26 pm

The 10 most powerful passports in the world

AFP Relaxnews
Picture: iStock

Picture: iStock

Japan and Singapore top an index of the world’s most powerful passports.

Japan and Singapore have overtaken Germany to share the title of the world’s most powerful passport.

In the latest edition of the Henley Passport Index, the Asian countries knocked Germany down a rung to second place, for enjoying visa-free access to the greatest number of countries — 189.

The index is updated in real-time and ranks the world’s passports based on the number of destinations holders can access without applying for a visa. The ranking uses data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Overall, nationals of European Union member states saw no improvement in their global access since last year, mainly because their inbound policies are so restrictive, said Florian Trauner, a professor at the Institute for European Studies at the Free University of Brussels.

“The current political climate in the EU is not conducive to more liberal admission policies. In the wake of the Brexit vote, the UK has been trying to install a stricter immigration regime vis-à-vis both EU and non-EU citizens.”

Picture: iStock

Despite US President Donald Trump’s controversial travel bans, experts said the US passport’s standing will likely remain unaffected, as weak economies can’t afford to shut out bigger countries that send large inflows of tourists.

And while Russia waived visa requirements for the World Cup this year, it wasn’t able to earn reciprocal access to new destinations, the report adds, gaining just one spot on the index to 46th position.

Here are the country standings:

1. Japan, Singapore
2. Germany
3. Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Sweden, Spain, South Korea
4. Norway, United Kingdom, Austria, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, USA
5. Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland, Canada
6. Australia, Greece
7. New Zealand, Czech Republic, Malta
8. Iceland
9. Hungary, Slovenia, Malaysia
10. Slovakia, Latvia, Lithuania

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
6 easy ways to save money for travel 12.7.2018
The 10 best travel experiences of 2018 9.7.2018
Take your taste buds on a world tour without leaving Joburg 6.7.2018

Poll

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.