7 of the best adventures at Victoria Falls

Whatever time of the year you’re planning to visit Victoria Falls, you’re in for a spectacular viewing of one of the world’s most iconic natural wonders, with a wealth of adventures and activities available only on the Zambian side of the Falls.

If you’re wondering where to start, the iconic Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Zambia Hotel by Anantara has some suggestions for your itinerary when you visit one of the most beautiful and exciting parts of the African continent.

1. Water taxi transfer along the Zambezi River

Start your Victoria Falls experience in Zambia with a luxurious and elegant water taxi transfer to The Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Zambia Hotel by Anantara – one of only two hotels on the Zambia side of the Falls to offer this tranquil transfer. The only other hotel to offer this service is AVANI Victoria Falls Resort.

2. Helicopter flight through the Batoka Gorge

Enjoy a once in a lifetime helicopter ride and watch from above as the mighty Zambezi River carves its way through the steep cliffs of the Batoka Gorge, and transforms from a gentle and serene river into the rampant Victoria Falls that descend 120metres to the floor of the valley.

3. Microlight flight over the Victoria Falls

If you’re seeking a different type of flying adventure, you can feel the Falls’ spray on your face as you soar over its majesty in a microlight, or view it from above in the slightly more sedate Batoka Gorge cable car.

4. White-water rafting on the Zambezi River

You can get up up close and personal with the might of the Zambezi around the Falls in a thrilling white-water rafting experience on the Zambia side of the Falls, steering your way through the powerful rapids under the supervision of experienced river guides.

5. Swimming at Devil’s Pool

Visit the historic Livingstone Island and have a swim at what feels like the edge of the world in the Devil’s Pool. Visitors to the pool often can’t see that the floor of the Falls is 350m down on the other side of the pool. The Falls are world-renowned as ‘the smoke that thunders’ for the rainbowed mist that rises after the water falls such a distance.

6. Swimming below the Victoria Falls

Once you’re done marvelling at the Falls from above, it’s time to go for a swim in the rock pools below the Victoria Falls. With the massive basaltic rock surrounding you, and the shower of water gushing down, this is a truly remarkable experience.

7. View the Victoria Falls on foot

If you prefer to stay within the grounds of The Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Zambia Hotel by Anantara, remember that all guests at this hotel and at AVANI Victoria Falls Resort have complimentary access on foot to beautiful walks through the lush greenery, to view the Zambian side of the Falls.

