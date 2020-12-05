The many sumptuous tastes of Italy!

Salvator Mundi, a 600-year-old work by master Leonardo Da Vinci, remains in history books as the most expensive piece of art ever sold. At a cool $450 million (about R6.9 billion), its worth remains about half of the other Da Vinci masterpiece, the Mona Lisa, pegged at a value tag of well over $850 million. Last year the global art market was worth circa $64 billion. Conversely, the global pizza market is forecast to be worth $233 billion by 2023. That is roughly half of South Africa’s GDP and more than that of New Zealand’s and 16 times bigger than...

The value of the global pizza market alone supports a legion of global surveys that places Italian food at the top of the tastebud food chain and has done so, for several decades.

“But there is a lot more to Italian food than pizza,” says Antonio Hamam of Italian Kitchen and Grill in Emperors Palace, Gauteng.

“Pasta, steak, seafood and a smorgasbord of taste and deliciousness have followed the Italian diaspora everywhere in the world.”

In fact, US News recently listed Italy as the world’s largest cultural exporter, ahead of many obvious torch bearers like France and the US.

“I believe the appeal of Italian food not only lies in its flavour, but its simplicity,” adds Hamam. “It’s unpretentious, good food. Simple as that.”

Not dissimilar to varietals and cultivars in wine, of which Italy also produces award-winning vintages, the boot-shaped country has clear regional specialties and flavours developed over a few millennia of conquests, invasions and the benefit of other historical influence. Starting in the north, the province of Lombardy borders the Swiss Alps with industrial city Milan the regional capital. Meat dishes and a preference for rice over pasta is far more prevalent that pizza.

“Here cooking with butter and lard outweighs olive oil with red meat, risotto and polenta well preferred over our traditional view of Italian fare of pizza and pasta,” says Hamam.

Mascarpone, a soft and creamily textured cheese, and the main ingredient in Tiramisu dessert, was invented around the late 16th century just south of Milan.

Travel roughly the distance between Johannesburg and Harrismith and two hours and a bit towards central Italy lies the city of Bologna.

“It’s incredible that travelling such a relatively short distance serves up a completely different set of tastes.”

Still quite meaty, with bolognaise sauce’s roots in the region, a love of eggy pasta changes the menu from polenta and rice.

“This is also where several cured meats, including the delectable Parma ham and the king of cheeses, parmesan, originates.”

Hamam adds that throughout northern Italy meat plays a significant role in most dishes.

“This is why I created The Italian Kitchen and Grill,” he continues. “It’s important to me that beyond the usual pizza pasta model of most eateries, we expose diners to a far wider gastronomic experience, a tastebud trip through Italy, if you will. There’s just so much more to enjoy.”

A little bit further south from Bologna lies the province of Tuscany, its capital Florence. The province has become well-known the world over for its production of fine olive oil and wine, not to mention its breathtaking scenery, grand villas and villages. This is the home of the influential Medici family and Michelangelo.

Giant loaves of bread make an appearance on the menu in this region along with its famed Pecorino cheese and steak a-la Fiorentina.

“Our bread, baked daily in the wood-fired oven, is based on a Tuscan recipe from the region,” says Hamam.

It is eaten with numerous salads, where basil and tomato star in most, and vegetable soups. Sheep’s milk plays a significant role in cheese production here dishes. Steak a-la Fiorentina, or T-bone steak, is lightly flavoured with salt and pepper and perhaps a few herbs, but never steakhouse sauced.

“It’s all about bringing out the natural flavour of the meat and minimal spicing used,” says Hamam. “What’s the point of drenching a wonderful cut of meat in a flood of sauce and layers of barbeque basting.”

On the west coast of central Italy lies the capital Rome, home to emperors and gladiators. Whole roast pig, a symbol of many feasts and celebrations we have seen in countless movies and serials, is native to the region and known as porchetta.

“It’s also the home of the creamy carbonara sauce and is well known for its dried and fresh pastas,” adds Hamam.

This is also the home of bruschetta, a delicious combination of chopped tomatoes, basil and balsamic and garlic, drizzled with olive oil and served on a slice of rustic bread, traditionally toasted over coals. Thick or thin, sliced or eaten as a pie. Pizza as we know it today has its origins in the southern Naples area of Italy and as a basic flatbread, termed by the

Romans as a focaccia, with various toppings, and evolved into what we know today. While it is impossible to trace back to the first pizza ever made, the actual term

assigned to describe the flatbread and topping dish was first used circa 997 AD.

“That officially makes pizza one of the oldest and most enduring dishes ever known to mankind,” says Hamam.

Pizza’s popularity outside of Italy really took hold after World War II when Allied troops stationed in Naples developed a love for the dish.

A traditional Napolitano pizza comprises dough that has been aged for a few days, then rolled out into a thin base, topped with rich plum tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella and any kind of delicious.

“The rich volcanic soil in the area lends itself to the cultivation of exceptional produce,” notes Antonio.

“Sweet plum tomatoes, lemons, figs, you name it.”

The Naples region is also home to the signature Italian alcoholic cooler, Limoncello. The long Italian coastline has also lent itself to a passion for seafood across the country.

“Calamari has become the most popular seafood flavour-export,” says Antonio, “with prawns and a wide variety of fish-dishes all simply spiced and flavoured to lock in natural taste with a lot of zing.

“You can eat Italian food every day of your life for more than a year,” says Hamam, “and still not run out of variations, variety of ingredients and flavours.

“Italian food is so much more than just a fast-food pizza or a pasta. Every bite comes with a train of history behind it.

“Italian food is a menu of infinite possibility with, of course, the primary ingredient of each dish totally intangible.

“It’s passion. As they say, when you cook with love, it just tastes fantastic. This is how Italian food has been cooked for centuries.”

The Italian Kitchen and Grill is in Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park.

