Lock, stock and wine barrel: Pineapple beer

Pictures of pieces of pineapple – skin and all – have become commonplace on social media in South Africa in recent weeks.

It’s been nearly 50 days since anyone could legally buy alcohol in the country and the pieces of pineapple depict a home brew with yeast, sugar and pineapple as the main ingredients.

A few weeks ago, I stumbled on to a pineapple, yeast and sugar special at a local store and thought – hey, let’s try it. A few weeks later I can honestly say, I clearly did something wrong.

Upon initial conception the brew bubbled and fizzed, with a lovely yeasty, beer smell. Two weeks later it was a boring drink, vaguely smelling of pineapple with a yeasty undertone. Alcoholic? Not really.

Some internet searches later I found a recipe that adds raisins (don’t worry, they get strained later) and tartaric acid to the mix.

One of the other major twists to the plot (or recipe) is that you’re meant to start the process with lukewarm water (not hot since this will kill the yeast).

But until my next attempt to become a brewmaster is made, how easy is it to buy alcohol?

As it turns out, we may have a friend who knows a friend who can help us – at high mark-ups – buy bottles that 50 days ago we’d never have considered spending our hard-earned cash on. Russian Bear vodka at R350, Bells whisky for R400 and tequila for R450.

Travelling with liquor is illegal but taking the chance might even be foolhardy because many people are buying duds containing tea or vinegar – the old switcheroo is commonplace, as criminals know they can get away with it, because only once you’re safely at home can you open your would-be bottle of bliss.

Perhaps it’s time to just accept that we’re a teetotal nation right now.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.