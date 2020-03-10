Recipe: Grilled pork chops with chilli & pineapple

Ingredients

½ cup chopped coriander, plus more for garnish

½ cup pineapple juice

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tsp salt, divided

½ tsp ground pepper, divided

450g boneless thin-cut pork chops

1 medium pineapple cut into 12mm-thick rings

1 large red onion, cut into 12mm-thick rings

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Lime wedges for serving

Method

1. Preheat grill to medium-high or heat a grill pan over medium-high heat.

2. Puree coriander, pineapple juice, jalapeño, honey, lime juice and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper in a blender until smooth.

3. Reserve ¼ cup for serving. Transfer the remaining mixture to a medium bowl and add pork chops. Coat and let marinate for 5 minutes.

4. Brush pineapple and onion slices with oil.

5. Remove the pork from the marinade and sprinkle with the remaining ¾ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper.

6. Grill 3 to 5 minutes per side.

7. Grill the pineapple and onions until lightly charred, 4 to 5 minutes per side.

8. Serve the pork, pineapple and onions drizzled with the reserved sauce. Garnish with coriander and lime wedges, if desired.

Recipe supplied by Eating Well

