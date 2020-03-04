Nigella Lawson to release new cookbook this year

Nigella Lawson is coming out with a new cookbook this spring that will focus on the “rhythms and rituals of the kitchen” and include chapters like “How to Invite People for Dinner without Hating Them (or Yourself) and “A Loving Defence of Brown Food”.

Lawson offered details about her latest cookery book, Cook Eat Repeat: Ingredients, recipes and stories, on her social media channels this week.

Exciting news! I am thrilled to announce my new book COOK EAT REPEAT, out this October. Subtitled “Ingredients, recipes and stories”, it focusses on the rhythms and rituals of the kitchen, and intertwines recipes with narrative essays about food and stories from a cooking life pic.twitter.com/phVt8LV1IQ — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) March 2, 2020

Describing the book as close to her heart, Cook Eat Repeat features 50 recipes alongside narrative essays which are divided under chapters like “A is for Anchovy” and “A Vegan Feast”.

Recipes include Burnt Onion and Aubergine Dip, Wide Noodles with Lamb Shank in Aromatic Broth, Brown Butter Colcannon, Spaghetti with Chard, Beef Cheeks with Port and Chestnuts, Rhubarb and Custard Trifle, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake, and Cherry and Almond Crumble.

“I cannot tell you how much joy I have got from writing this book, and I can’t wait for it to be out in the wild this October,” she wrote on her website.

A limited number of signed copies will be made available for preorders. The UK edition, published by Vintage Publishing, drops 15 October 2020 and retails for £25 (R500).

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.