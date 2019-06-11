Capital Craft Beer Festival offers something for everyone

This weekend the Pretoria National Botanical Gardens will host more than 10 000 revellers at the 2019 Capital Craft Beer Fest – and there’s no reason you should miss it.

The beer slayer

In your Facebook profile pic, you’re holding a foamy beverage after hiking up a mountain, or at some market with a vertical garden.

If you own a shirt with the logo “Never Fear, Drink Beer”, then the 40 different beers on sale at the festival should charm your socks off. But if you want even more, there’s a number of craft and educational stalls included in the line-up like BrewCraft and the Craft Beer Association South Africa.

The non-drinker

You don’t dabble with the sauce – and spend all the money you save on hobbies that you show off on social media. You’re also the designated driver.

But your role is so much more at Capital Craft – you, dear sir or madam, will have the joy of comedy. Spend the day basking in stand-up from 11 comedians (in between the music, of course).

The Rekorderlig Comedy Forest Stage will feature three comedy sessions, staring at 11am with Alfred Adriaan, Chris Forrest, Thabiso Mhlongo and Lihle Msimang.

The second session of the day starts at 1pm and features Joey Rasdien, Robbie Collins, Claudine Ulman and Richelieu Beunoir.

The third session at 3pm will see Casper de Vries, Schalk Bezuidenhout, Hannes Brummer and Nqoba King closing the stage.

Of course, a sober mind means you can bask in the buffoonery of that one friend who had one drink too many – and that’s also worth a chuckle.

The vinyl collector

You post Soundcloud links on Facebook every day and always introduce friends to obscure music while relishing in the great acts of the past. You’re gutted that Oppikoppi isn’t happening this year. Don’t fret.

Little Ringo, Zebra, Bad Peter, Mango Groove, Fokofpolisiekar, The Honeymooners, Deon Bakkes and the Stolen Horses, Koos Kombuis, The Black Cat Bones and The Muffinz will perform on one of the two music stages on the day.

The parent

Your Facebook cover photo is your children and they’re your world. Except sometimes they’re noisy and smelly and you need a break (but you’ll never post that).

The Clamber Club Obstacle Course and colourful equipment will be set-up at the Capital Craft Beer Festival Kiddies Entertainment area this year, offering a safe, fun and active place for your 2-12 year old kids to enjoy the outing as much as their parents.

No children between the ages of 13 and 17 years are allowed at the festival.

Info

eHailing services are allowed, and it’s simple to get there by Gautrain.

It’s a cash only festival.

Brewers set their own price but the recommended price is R20 for 250ml and R30 for 500ml beer.

For more, visit capitalcraft.co.za/beerfest/

