‘Ugandans gradually falling in love with South African wines,’ says Ugandan businesswoman

Ugandan businesswoman, Nanyunja Lillian Muleke said there was a growing number of Ugandans that were gradually falling in love with the taste and quality of South African wines.

Muleke was hosting a wine tasting session of the South African winemaker, Rosemary Mosia at her La Ville Wines & Spirits shop in Kampala on Thursday evening.

Mosia, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Bridge of Hope Wines is one of the 25 South African business people who are in Uganda for the Outward Trade and Investment Mission which started on Monday and ended on Friday.

The department of trade and industry (the dti) who is the organizer and funder of the mission said in a statement that the objective of the mission was to assist the South African companies to seek trade and investment opportunities in Uganda.

However, Muleke’s company, Q Brands Suppliers and Distributors, received its first batch of wines from Mosia after the two clinched a deal last year.

“It’s just about two months since we put the Bridge of Hope Wines on our shelves and they have already attracted the attention of quite a significant number of wine lovers in Kampala,” Muleke said

“This small shop-cum bar is becoming a regular meeting place of people whose hearts the South African wines have found their way into. We are impressed about the good progress that this brand of wines is making and we are already talking to Mosia about our next order.”

Muleke said they are supplying restaurants with Mosia’s wines and the feedback that is being received is positive and encouraging.

The department said Mosia is impressed by the number of wine consumers who attended her wine tasting session and the feedback she received during and after the session.

“I was delighted by the high number of people who attended the session. They showed a lot of interest in our wines and gave positive and valuable feedback on the taste and quality of the wines during the interaction,” Mosia said

” I am content with the progress and the inroad that our wines are making in the Ugandan market.”

She added that her plan was to invest in a bottling plant for her products in Kampala as part of a long-term strategy to grow her company’s share of Uganda’s wine market.

Mosia said that what would have a positive impact in both countries would be producing wine in South Africa up to when it is barrelled and then shipping it in bulk for bottling in Uganda.

“This will not only create jobs and export revenue in South Africa as we increase our production and export volumes, but it will also create employment opportunities and investment in Uganda. The consumers will benefit as well as prices will go down,” said Mosia.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.