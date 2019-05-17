Recipe: Jollof Rice

Serves: 4-6

Recipe level: Hard

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Total time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Meal type: Main dish/Side dish

Meal time: Lunch or Dinner

Country/Region: Nigeria

The Recipe

INGREDIENTS

2 cups of rice

3-4 cups of chicken or beef stock or water

4 tablespoons of vegetable oil

5 large size tomatoes , cut into large chunks

cut into large chunks 4 tablespoons oftomato paste (optional)

1 large red bell pepper or tatashe

2 scotch bonnet/hot peppers,rinsed

2 onion bulbs,1 cut into chunks and the 2nd finely chopped

1 tablespoon of curry powder

A dash of thyme

2 seasoning cubes, knorr or maggi

4 tablespoons of cooking oil, vegetable,canola, or coconut

2 garlic cloves

small chunk ofginger

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

You can also use Jollof Rice Spice

METHOD

In a blender, add a cup of water and blend the tomatoes, 1 onion bulb chunks, hot pepper, red bell pepper or tatashe, garlic and ginger till it forms a smooth puree. In a small sized saucepan; boil the tomato puree until the excess water dries up. Wash the rice properly in cold water; make about 3 rinses or until the water is clear. Drain and set aside in a bowl In a medium sized saucepan; heat up the oil and fry the diced onions for about 5 minutes. Then ddd the fresh tomato puree and fry for about 5 to 7 minutes mins; add the the tomato paste (if you are using), fry for another 5 minutes. Season the sauce with the curry, thyme, seasoning cubes,salt, pepper and jollof rice spice. Fry for another 5 mins or until the oil is completely separated from the tomato sauce. Add the the washed rice and chicken/beef stock or water.Reduce the heat to the lowest level e.g 2 or 3. Stir properly and cover with a lid. Cook for about 40 to 50 minutes or until the rice becomes soft enough. (Please check the rice occasionally as you go to prevent burning, and add liquid and seasoning as needed) Serve with plantains, beef, chicken etc.

Originally appeared on Urban Ethnic Market

