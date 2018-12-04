Recipe: Homemade pizza

Ingredients

Dough

1 tsp sugar

1 packet instant dry yeast

2 tsp salt

353ml warm water

705ml Snowflake cake flour

Toppings

200g cheese

1 handful basil

2 medium tomatoes, sliced

200g bacon bits

100g tomato-based pasta sauce

2 medium avocados, sliced

Salami (optional)

BBQ sauce to drizzle (optional)

Method

1. Combine dry ingredients and open a hole in the centre. In small measures, add water in the centre and combine, making a dough.

2. Knead the dough with the back of your hand until it you have a round firm ball.

3. If your dough is too wet, keep adding flour, a tablespoon at a time (do the same with water if it is too dry)

4. Take the dough out and divide into two equal potions and roll out on a floured surface. Roll until your dough is about 1 – 1 ½ cm high.

5. Preheat your oven to 270° and put in the oven pan for at least 10 mins.

6. Put the dough in the hot oven pan. Smear the pasta sauce on the dough. Top with the tomatoes, bacon and cheese and put in an oven.

7. Bake for 10 mins, take your pizza out and garnish with the basil and avocado.

Recipe supplied by Snowflake

