Recipe: Jerry Float cocktail

Do you remember the joy you felt as a child when you watched the waitress at the restaurant walking towards you with your Coke float?

All the fizzy goodness of Coke, that kids love, topped with creamy vanilla ice cream and maybe even a cherry on top – it didn’t get better than that.

What if we told you it was possible to feel that childish excitement all over again, with the adult-friendly Jerry Float cocktail?

When mixed together correctly, rum and Coke are known to be an ideal combination; and this is easily taken from good to great with a scoop, or two, of vanilla ice cream. In mere seconds you have a summer drink that will make any experience a memorable one.

Ingredients

2 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

4 parts Coke

Vanilla ice cream

Method

1. Add Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum and Coke to a sundae glass (3/4 of the way filled).

2. Spoon a scoop or two of vanilla ice cream on top.

3. Serve with straws and spoons.

