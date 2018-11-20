Lock. stock and wine barrel: Xmas gifts for wine lovers

Mensa wine has released the new gift pack that unfolds into its own ice bucket!

Mensa was launched earlier this year and as a midpriced wine, it ticks a few boxes, mostly with a revolutionary cork and by calling itself the perfect book club wine.

The gift pack is available at Checkers stores countrywide for R75.

The Mensa range is part of Overhex Wines International in Worcester, one of SA’s fastest growing wine exporters.

Another Overhex festive season release is the Survivor Pinotage 2016 that comes with stemless wine glasses. The Survivor gift pack is available at Makro for R169.

For more details on both these wines, visit Overhex Survivor Wines.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.