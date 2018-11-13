Recipe: Apple pie shandy

We suggest refreshing ale infused with the decadence of apple pie.

Ingredients

60ml light brown sugar

30ml lemon juice

30ml water

1 stick cinnamon

1 star anise

1 cardamom pod

340ml golden ale, chilled

330ml apple cider, chilled

Apple slices, to serve

Extra long cinnamon sticks, to serve (optional)

Method

1. Combine all the above ingredients, except ale, cider and apple slices, in a small saucepan. Heat and stir until the sugar has dissolved.

2. Remove from the heat and allow to completely cool.

3. Strain and chill.

4. Pour the ale, cider and two tots sugar syrup (or more if you prefer a sweeter cocktail) into a pitcher and stir to mix.

5. Place apple slices into 2 chilled beer glasses and pour over the ale and cider mixture.

6. Serve with cinnamon stick stirrers.

Recipe supplied by Checkers

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.