Recipe: Apple pie shandy

We suggest refreshing ale infused with the decadence of apple pie.
Ingredients
60ml light brown sugar
30ml lemon juice
30ml water
1 stick cinnamon
1 star anise
1 cardamom pod
340ml golden ale, chilled
330ml apple cider, chilled
Apple slices, to serve
Extra long cinnamon sticks, to serve (optional)
Method
1. Combine all the above ingredients, except ale, cider and apple slices, in a small saucepan. Heat and stir until the sugar has dissolved.
2. Remove from the heat and allow to completely cool.
3. Strain and chill.
4. Pour the ale, cider and two tots sugar syrup (or more if you prefer a sweeter cocktail) into a pitcher and stir to mix.
5. Place apple slices into 2 chilled beer glasses and pour over the ale and cider mixture.
6. Serve with cinnamon stick stirrers.
Recipe supplied by Checkers
