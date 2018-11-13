Recipe: Grilled T-bone with garlic Parmesan cream sauce

Ingredients

Meat

800 g T-bone steak

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Truffle oil, to drizzle

Thyme salt

4 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves removed

¼ cup sea salt flakes

Sauce

1 head of garlic

15 ml olive oil

1L fresh cream

Small handful fresh thyme

2 cups grated Parmesan

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

2. To make the thyme salt, place the salt and thyme in a mortar and pestle and grind until well combined. Set aside to infuse.

3. To prepare the garlic, slice off the top ¼ of the head, drizzle with olive oil, wrap in foil and bake in the oven for about 15–20 minutes or until soft and golden.

4. In a deep saucepan on medium heat, place the cream and fresh thyme sprigs – remove a few thyme leaves and sprinkle into the sauce with the sprigs. Bring the cream to the boil and allow to simmer and reduce until thickened.

5. Once the garlic is cooked, allow to cool slightly before squeezing out the cloves into the sauce.

6. Puree the sauce with a stick blender until smooth. Whisk in the Parmesan. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and remove the sauce from heat until you are ready to serve.

7. Pat the T-bone dry to remove any excess moisture. Rub with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper.

8. Heat a griddle pan to high. Once smoking hot, add the T-bone to the pan and cook until nicely caramelised – about 7 minutes on one side and 4 minutes on the other for medium rare. Cook for longer if desired. Remove from the pan and allow to rest.

9. Turn your sauce back on, bring to the boil.

10. Place T-bone on a chopping board. Slice both sides of the T-bone away from the bone and into 2 cm slices with a very sharp knife leaving the bone in for presentation.

11. Place on a serving platter, pour over the hot cream sauce, drizzle with truffle oil and sprinkle with thyme salt.

Recipe supplied by Checkers

