Recipe: Jalapeño nacho bites

Ingredients

1 tomato, diced

½ red onion, diced

15ml (1 tbsp) coriander leaves, diced

5ml (1 tsp) lime juice

salt and milled black pepper

12 Peppadew Jalapeño Halves

125g guacamole

100g sour cream

125g cheddar cheese, grated

½ lime

8 – 10 tortilla chips, broken into shards

A few fresh coriander leaves

Method

1. Place the tomato, red onion, coriander, lime juice into a nonmetallic mixing bowl and combine. Season with salt and pepper.

2. Arrange the Peppadew Jalapeno halves on a flat surface. Spoon small amounts of each of the guacamole, sour cream, cheddar cheese and the reserved tomato and onion mixture into each jalapeño shell.

3. Squeeze some lime juice over the filling. Top with some broken tortilla chips and coriander.

