Recipe: Jalapeño nacho bites

jalapeño nacho bites. Picture: Supplied

Crispy tortilla chips combined with cheese, sour cream, guacamole and spicy jalapeño make for the perfect appetizer.

Ingredients

1 tomato, diced
½ red onion, diced
15ml (1 tbsp) coriander leaves, diced
5ml (1 tsp) lime juice
salt and milled black pepper
12 Peppadew Jalapeño Halves
125g guacamole
100g sour cream
125g cheddar cheese, grated
½ lime
8 – 10 tortilla chips, broken into shards
A few fresh coriander leaves

Method

1. Place the tomato, red onion, coriander, lime juice into a nonmetallic mixing bowl and combine. Season with salt and pepper.

2. Arrange the Peppadew Jalapeno halves on a flat surface. Spoon small amounts of each of the guacamole, sour cream, cheddar cheese and the reserved tomato and onion mixture into each jalapeño shell.

3. Squeeze some lime juice over the filling. Top with some broken tortilla chips and coriander.

