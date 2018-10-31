Recipe: Dark chocolate glazed black cat doughnuts

Ingredients

Dark chocolate glaze

200g dark chocolate, chopped

45ml (3 tbsp) sunflower oil

30ml (2 tbsp) fresh cream

Black gel food colouring

Cat faces

Store-bought plain doughnuts

12 pecan nuts

60g white chocolate, melted

Royal icing

75g icing sugar, sifted

10ml (2 tsp) lemon juice

Black gel food colouring

Method

1. To make the chocolate glaze, place the chopped dark chocolate, sunflower oil and fresh cream in a microwave-proof bowl that is wide enough to dip the doughnuts into.

2. Microwave on high, 1 minute, stirring at regular intervals, until melted. Add a few drops black gel food colouring, and stir until incorporated and the chocolate is black in colour.

3. For the cat faces, insert 2 pecan nuts on either side at the top of each doughnut as the cat’s ears.

4. Dip the doughnuts into the glaze, allowing the excess glaze to run off, before placing them on a wire cooling rack. If the glaze cools too quickly and becomes too thick, you can give it a short blast in the microwave to re-melt it.

5. For the royal icing, combine the sifted icing sugar and lemon juice in a small bowl, and whisk until you are left with a thick and pourable icing (it must not be runny though).

6. Add a few drops black gel food colouring and mix until black is achieved. Cover with cling film to prevent a skin from forming on the top and set aside until needed.

7. To decorate the faces, fill a small piping bag (fitted with a small, round nozzle) with the melted white chocolate. Pipe the eyes, nose, mouth and whiskers onto each doughnut and add a tiny dot black royal icing on each eye to form the cat’s pupils.

8. Repeat these steps with the remaining doughnuts. Store them in an airtight container (best eaten on the day they are made).

