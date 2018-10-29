Have some fun in the sun

Languish on the lawns at The Maslow Hotel

Picnics are made for summer; languishing under the tree, listening to the quiet rustle of the leaves, and tucking into indulgent treats under warm African skies.

The Maslow has created a most sumptuous summer picnic experience. With the hotel’s tranquil oasis garden providing the backdrop, guests can sip champagne, tuck into a selection of gourmet picnic fare and laze on the lawn listening to a live band.

The gourmet picnic basket features delights including a Cape cheeseboard, with sour preserve and melba toast; roast chicken and butternut salad with blue cheese crème, butter lettuce and garlic croutons; cheeseburger sliders with tomato relish and hot buttered buns; mini-wors rolls with mustard, sheba and caramelised onions, and crispy jalapeño arancini stuffed with cheddar and parmesan.

For those with a sweet tooth, desserts comprise of strawberry and marshmallow skewers dipped in chocolate, as well as blueberry cheese cake jars topped with crispy honey comb. The basket, for a couple, includes two glasses of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label. The cost is R950.

Culinary flair comes to Hyde Park deck

Summertime in Joburg is the perfect excuse for sundowners in a spectacular setting, and there are few as perfect as Southern Sun Hyde Park Hotel’s pool deck. To celebrate the new season, warm summer evenings and highveld sunsets, the hotel’s popular Island Bar has revamped its menu to add some culinary flair.

The hotel features beautiful views from the breathtaking pool deck, with weekly Friday sundowner sessions featuring top local and international DJs playing the best in House and Deep House.

The hotel’s executive chef Grant van der Riet, whose culinary philosophy is “life is too short for a bad meal”, says the new menu focuses on fresh, original and delicious flavours, and more than a touch of Italian finesse.

Boozy Brunch on Sunday

Calexico on 44 Stanley is known for its tasty nachos, sticky ribs and double-double burgers, not to mention signature cocktails and craft beers. Now, they have launched an all-new series of seriously tasty events.

With the festive season around the corner, one is bound to need a recovery from a big night out or a great spot for something different to do with friends. There are two seating times starting at 10am, so that guests can be treated to a special menu complete with traditional huevos rancheros deluxe and bottomless cocktail jugs.

Sundays mornings have never looked so inviting. Be there on November 11 and December 9 from 10am until 12pm.

Haunted Halloween Beer Tour

For the Halloweenies (people who love Halloween), the SAB World of Beer has extended its beer tour hours into the night.

Although the 75-minute beer tour is already entertaining, the audience can expect stranger and more terrifying things as they scramble through the trail. The standard package includes the beer tour, a 75-minute guided tour, halfway draught beer with souvenir glass, two drinks of your choice and a meal option at R260 per person.

The executive package has the beer tour and tasting, a 75-minute guided tour, halfway draught with souvenir glass, 30-minute beer tasting of six SAB brands, two drinks of your choice and a meal at R362 per person.

