Lock, stock and wine barrel: Steenberg Garden Party

Fruity, with notes of guava. That’s usually the first explanation someone will give a sauvignon blanc.

The problem is it drives a wedge between people who appreciate a drier, oak-matured wine. But the 2018 Tim Atkin special report again shows that sauvignon blanc remains a special South African wine that is one of the best globally.

This year, Steenberg Magna Carta 2017 was the top scorer with 94 out of a 100.

The South African benchmark wine shows fruit purity and clean minerality paired with an expression of the Steenberg terroir in the Constantia wine valley. This is the second year three Steenberg sauvignon blancs have made the Atkin cut.

The richly layered Rattlesnake 2017 scored a high of 93, followed by the single vineyard Black Swan 2017 that scored 92.

“Almost 30 years of investment into the soil and vine health, combined with new clones and new plantings has put Steenberg in a favourable position to create truly unique terroir-specific sauvignon blancs,” says cellar master JD Pretorius.

Joining Steenberg is Durbanville Hills with their latest Collectors Reserve, also topping 90 points for the Collectors Reserve Cape Mist Sauvignon Blanc 2017.

