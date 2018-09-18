Experience fynbos-inspired cupcakes paired with wine

Want to taste the Cape floral kingdom? Then Delheim has you covered.

The estate’s tasting room pairing of bespoke cupcakes with its wines is making a distinct mark on the way tastings are presented in the winelands.

Delheim’s wine and fynbos cupcake pairing employs a new range of fynbos-inspired cupcakes. Significantly, the experience launches in the most floral month of the year – the start of spring.

The new offering makes a fitting addition to Delheim, which is home to the Boland Granite fynbos and has long been an eco-friendly farm practicing sustainable winemaking.

There are four cupcakes in the line-up.

The fynbos honey cupcake is paired with Delheim Merlot, the honeybush cupcake is paired with the Delheim Chardonnay Sur Lie, a buchu cupcake fits perfectly with the Delheim Gewurztraminer and the rooibos cupcake is paired with Delheim Pinotage.

The Delheim wine and fynbos cupcake pairing is available at R120 per person. Bookings are preferred. Reservation is essential for groups larger than nine people.

Info

To book, e-mail cellardoor@ delheim.com.

For more information, visit delheim.com, or contact Delheim on info@delheim.com or 021-888-4600.

