Primi Piatti: Great food, great conversation

A good friend and I found ourselves craving the good old Pretoria days with great conversation over a decadently prepared dinner; nothing too serious or over the top. Before we knew it we were at Waterglen shopping centre, a stone’s throw from Menlyn Mall in Pretoria.

What caught our attention was the bright Primi Piatti sign. Instantly we reached a unanimous decision, and we were at least sure of one thing; our restaurant of choice.

The iconic shocking orange and bright blue logo, together with neon-bright empty bottles are still very much prevalent in the interior and aesthetics as we were warmly ushered into the recently opened Italian restaurant.

This signature look gives off a nostalgic, warm and fuzzy feeling to anyone who has had the opportunity to ever dine at a Primi Piatti.

The edgy graffiti illustrations on two feature walls could be passed off as a work of art and as trending backgrounds for photographers and the Instagram fanatics.

Representation and the need to remain relevant is clearly important to this establishment, as graffiti art represents a powerful conduit that relays a level of social consciousness and political expression.

I was ready to have that great conversation with my good friend in such a rich and multilayered ambiance.

The menus were easy to follow and a colourful and charismatic waiter was at our service whenever we were unsure of a few of those tongue-twisting dishes.

Primi Piatti’s selection of wines will leave a wine connoisseur feeling like a kid in a candy store as it caters for diverse pallets and various occasions. As a merlot drinker, I was spoilt for choice.

The conversation between my friend and I was flowing beautifully together with the food.

I attempted wine pairing while I was at it, and paired the scrumptious halloumi cheese starters with a glass of merlot. It proved to be a match made in Primi heaven.

In between courses, we noticed how other patrons had gathered around gas fireplaces that are apparently kept lit for the duration of a nippy evening. If that is not a way to promote camaraderie, then I do not know what is.

I found myself chatting to a complete stranger that was also at Primi Piatti for supper, while basking in the warmth of a gas fireplace.

Before we knew it, our main courses were at our table and we asked to excuse ourselves from the gas fireplace to indulge on the meaty and filling main course.

As the night drew to a close, we ended the decadent dinner with sweet and uber-fresh cheese cakes, and for that night cap, I had a strong Americano with my friend ordering a delicious cappuccino.

I loved the evening – but most importantly my friend and I loved how special we were made to feel. Akin to Primi Piatti’s tag line “we love food”, my friend and I really loved the food and we savoured this experience.

I cannot wait to experience the impeccable hospitality and hearty food again.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.