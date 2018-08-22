Recipe: Chicken liver pâté with ciabatta toast

Ingredients

125g butter

500g chicken livers, cleaned

1 Granny Smith apple, peeled and finely grated

1 medium onion, peeled and finely chopped

Salt, to taste

5ml (1 tsp) coarse black pepper

15ml (1 tbsp) thyme leaves

10ml (2 tsp) ready-made English mustard

180ml (¾ cup) fresh cream

15ml (1 tbsp) brandy

Ciabatta toast, to serve

Baby tomatoes, halved, to garnish

Microherbs, to garnish (optional)

Method

1. Melt the butter in a frying pan and sauté the livers, apple and onion over medium-high heat, about 10 minutes, until the onion is soft and translucent, and the livers firm. Season well with salt, coarse black pepper and thyme leaves.

2. Stir in the mustard. Transfer to a blender and blitz until smooth.

3. Add the cream and brandy, and blitz, another 1 minute, until all of the cream has been incorporated. Pass the cream mixture through a sieve for a silky smooth pâté.

4. Spoon the chicken liver pâté into 8 ramekins of 125ml capacity each or use one big mould and refrigerate until set, about 6 hours.

5. Serve with ciabatta toast alongside, and garnish with baby tomatoes and microherbs, if desired.

Brought to you by Food and Home

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.