Recipe: Chicken liver pâté with ciabatta toast

Ingredients
125g butter
500g chicken livers, cleaned
1 Granny Smith apple, peeled and finely grated
1 medium onion, peeled and finely chopped
Salt, to taste
5ml (1 tsp) coarse black pepper
15ml (1 tbsp) thyme leaves
10ml (2 tsp) ready-made English mustard
180ml (¾ cup) fresh cream
15ml (1 tbsp) brandy
Ciabatta toast, to serve
Baby tomatoes, halved, to garnish
Microherbs, to garnish (optional)
Method
1. Melt the butter in a frying pan and sauté the livers, apple and onion over medium-high heat, about 10 minutes, until the onion is soft and translucent, and the livers firm. Season well with salt, coarse black pepper and thyme leaves.
2. Stir in the mustard. Transfer to a blender and blitz until smooth.
3. Add the cream and brandy, and blitz, another 1 minute, until all of the cream has been incorporated. Pass the cream mixture through a sieve for a silky smooth pâté.
4. Spoon the chicken liver pâté into 8 ramekins of 125ml capacity each or use one big mould and refrigerate until set, about 6 hours.
5. Serve with ciabatta toast alongside, and garnish with baby tomatoes and microherbs, if desired.
Brought to you by Food and Home
