Recipe: Nordic punch

Punch was the ‘in thing’ and the drink of choice for many back in the day.

In the spirit of throwbacks and flashbacks, Reyka Vodka – a product of an Icelandic town just outside of Reykjavik – unveils its very own Nordic punch.

Punch has experienced a resurgence of late; as simple and refreshing as ever, it never really seems to goes out of style.

With winter looming and frosty nights approaching, there is no better time to stay indoors with a Nordic punch cocktail, infused with raspberries and lime.

The Nordic punch is simple to make. And while the traditional punch bowl is great to mix it in, it tastes just as good when transferred into a glass.

Ingredients

200ml Reyka vodka

100ml Belvoir lime and lemongrass cordial

250ml traditional lemonade

100ml lime juice

2 or 3 anise stars

6-8 slices of lime cross section

6 whole raspberries

Method

1. Mix all ingredients together (including lime slices) over a half-full jug of ice then stir thoroughly with a bar spoon for about 30 seconds.

2. Top with lemonade then garnish with 2-3 star anise and 6 whole raspberries. The star anise and raspberries should be poking out of the ice when the drink is served.

