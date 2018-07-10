 
food and drink 10.7.2018

This is the most popular pastry chef on Instagram right now

AFP Relaxnews
French pastry chef Cedric Grolet. Picture: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP

Grolet was crowned the World’s Best Pastry Chef 2018 .

French pastry chef Cedric Grolet, best known for his Rubik’s cube cakes and hyperrealistic fruit pastries, has reached a social media milestone with one million Instagram followers.

Spelled out in fresh fruit and cake, Grolet thanked his fans Monday with a simple Instagram message that read, “1 M TKS.”

Grolet is the executive pastry chef at the luxury Paris hotel Le Meurice, where he churns out hyperrealistic cakes and pastries that look and behave astonishingly like real fruit, be it apples, strawberries or passion fruit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BlAdqu7nj1Y/?utm_source=ig_embed

Most recently, he was crowned the World’s Best Pastry Chef 2018 at the latest edition of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards which took place in Bilbao last month.

By comparison, Pierre Hermé, who has been called the Picasso of pastry for his macarons, is followed by 139 000 fans on Instagram, while French TV personality and pastry chef Cyril Lignac counts 582 000 followers.

International superstar Dominique Ansel, famous for having invented the world famous Cronut, also trails far behind with 333 000 Instagram followers.

Not following Grolet yet? These photos might inspire you.

#today ☀️

A post shared by Cedric Grolet (@cedricgrolet) on

#rubikscube ☀️

A post shared by Cedric Grolet (@cedricgrolet) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BdpoJVmhmU6/?utm_source=ig_embed

https://www.instagram.com/p/BdU8tHfBInZ/?utm_source=ig_embed

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQveaRKDP-c/?utm_source=ig_embed

#summer ☀️

A post shared by Cedric Grolet (@cedricgrolet) on

