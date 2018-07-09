Recipe: Steamed pork dumplings with Asian dipping sauce

Ingredients

Pork dumplings

250g ground pork mince

½ baby cabbage, finely sliced

10ml (2 tsp) hoisin sauce

5ml (1 tsp) soya sauce

1 lemongrass stick, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

15ml (1 tbsp) sesame oil

24 frozen dumpling wrappers, defrosted

50g cornflour, to dust

100ml cold water, to assemble

Asian dipping sauce, to serve (recipe below)

Dipping sauce

125ml (½ cup) water

45ml (3 tbsp) fish sauce

45ml (3 tbsp) rice vinegar

30ml (2 tbsp) sugar

2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely crushed

1 fresh red chilli, finely sliced

1 spring onion, finely sliced

20ml (4 tsp) lime juice

1 Place the water, fish sauce, rice vinegar and sugar in a small pot over medium-high heat. Stir continuously until just before boiling point. Remove from heat and set aside to cool completely.

2 Stir in the garlic, chilli, spring onion and lime juice. Cover and refrigerate until needed.

Method

1. Line a baking tray with baking paper.

2. Mix together the pork mince, cabbage, hoisin, soya, lemongrass, garlic and sesame oil.

3. Cover the dumpling wrappers with a damp cloth to stop them from drying out. Lightly dust your surface with a little cornflour and place a few dumpling wrappers on the dusted surface.

4. Place 15ml (1 tbsp) filling in the centre of each wrapper. Brush the edges with a little water, and pinch/pleat the wrapper around the edges. Bring the ends together and pinch to seal. Place on the baking tray and repeat this process until all the dumplings are made.

4. To steam the dumplings, line a basket steamer with baking paper and place the steamer over a pot of boiling water. When steam starts appearing from the basket, remove from heat.

5. Place your dumplings in the basket, making sure they don’t touch each other. Cover and steam, 5 – 7 minutes. Remove from the steamer and enjoy immediately with Asian dipping sauce.

