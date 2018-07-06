Recipe: Hazelnut chocolate torte with dark chocolate ganache icing

Ingredients

150g hazelnuts

30ml (2 tbsp) cocoa powder

Butter, to grease + 110g extra

300g dark chocolate (50% or 70%), roughly chopped

4 extra-large free-range eggs

200g castor sugar

1,25ml (¼ tsp) salt

Ganache icing

80ml (⅓ cup) coconut milk

100g dark chocolate (70%), roughly chopped

15ml (1 tbsp) extra-virgin olive oil

Pomegranate rubies or sliced figs, to decorate

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Spread the hazelnuts over a baking sheet and roast for 8 – 10 minutes. Cool completely.

2. Place the hazelnuts and cocoa in a processor. Pulse until the nuts are broken down to the texture of coarse flour.

3. Grease and line the base of a 23cm round springform cake tin with baking paper.

4. Place the 110g butter and 300g dark chocolate in a bowl set over a pan of simmering water (do not let the base of the bowl touch the water below it). Stir until the chocolate is melted and glossy. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.

5. Whisk the eggs, castor sugar and salt until pale and aerated. Add the cooled chocolate and mix to combine. Add the hazelnut meal and fold through.

6. Spread the batter into the tin and bake for about 35 minutes. Leave to cool completely in the tin.

7. For the ganache, heat the coconut milk over medium-high heat until hot but not boiling, and pour over the 100g chocolate in a mixing bowl. Whisk until smooth. Add the olive oil and stir through. Spread over the cooled cake. Decorate with pomegranate rubies or figs.

