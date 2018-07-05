Recipe: Burrito bowl

Ingredients
220g white rice, cooked
1 x 410g tin drained kidney beans
20g spring onion, finely chopped
15ml (1 tbsp) butter
400g baby carrots, peeled
10ml (2 tsp) honey
60ml (4 tbsp) orange juice
1 jalapeño, finely chopped
30ml (2 tbsp) fresh coriander, chopped
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
400g rotisserie chicken, shredded
160g cocktail tomatoes
40g baby salad leaves
80g cheddar cheese, grated
Ready-made gucamole, to serve
100g tortilla chips, to serve
Lime wedges, to serve
Method
1. Combine the warm rice with the kidney beans and spring onion.
2. Place the butter in a hot frying pan over medium heat. Add the carrots and sauté, 5 minutes.
3. Add the honey and orange juice, and simmer, 2 minutes, until tender. Stir in the jalapeño and coriander, and season to taste.
4. Divide the warm rice mixture among the serving bowls and top with the carrots.
5. Divide the warm chicken, tomatoes, salad leaves and cheddar cheese among the bowls.
6. Top each portion with a dollop of guacamole, and serve with tortilla chips and lime wedges for squeezing.
Note: To make regular burritos, simply roll up all of the burrito bowl ingredients in tortilla wraps and enjoy as a packed lunch or quick dinner.
