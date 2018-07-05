Recipe: Burrito bowl

Ingredients

220g white rice, cooked

1 x 410g tin drained kidney beans

20g spring onion, finely chopped

15ml (1 tbsp) butter

400g baby carrots, peeled

10ml (2 tsp) honey

60ml (4 tbsp) orange juice

1 jalapeño, finely chopped

30ml (2 tbsp) fresh coriander, chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

400g rotisserie chicken, shredded

160g cocktail tomatoes

40g baby salad leaves

80g cheddar cheese, grated

Ready-made gucamole, to serve

100g tortilla chips, to serve

Lime wedges, to serve

Method

1. Combine the warm rice with the kidney beans and spring onion.

2. Place the butter in a hot frying pan over medium heat. Add the carrots and sauté, 5 minutes.

3. Add the honey and orange juice, and simmer, 2 minutes, until tender. Stir in the jalapeño and coriander, and season to taste.

4. Divide the warm rice mixture among the serving bowls and top with the carrots.

5. Divide the warm chicken, tomatoes, salad leaves and cheddar cheese among the bowls.

6. Top each portion with a dollop of guacamole, and serve with tortilla chips and lime wedges for squeezing.

Note: To make regular burritos, simply roll up all of the burrito bowl ingredients in tortilla wraps and enjoy as a packed lunch or quick dinner.

Brought to you by Food and Home

