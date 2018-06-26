New Himalayan salt cookbook on trend

Salt has been part of human history for thousands of years, believed to be used as currency for some time in certain parts of the world and even in religious ceremonies in ancient Egypt.

Naturally, over time, salt has become a key ingredient in the human diet and today the most common salt we find on store shelves is table salt – a refined and bleached salt produced from evaporated seawater, which is becoming increasingly polluted.

Himalayan crystal salt on the other hand is thought to be the purest form of salt found on the planet as it does not undergo a refinement process and has been protected from modern day pollution for millennia, preserved by volcanic lava and ice … salt “in its whole food form”, so to speak.

Salty Sistas Himalayan Salt Cooking author and SaltPur Cape Town owner Liezel Maree says: “The health benefits of using Himalayan crystal salt are many. It contains the same 84 trace minerals and elements that are found in the human body and because it is less refined, and fragments are larger, you are actually consuming less sodium per serving than regular table salt.

“In addition, it supports heart health, promotes a stable pH balance within the body, strengthens bones, improves circulation, lowers blood pressure and actually helps the body absorb nutrients. Himalayan crystal salt is also anti-microbial – a natural disinfectant.”

Besides the numerous Himalayan table and crystal salt products used in the kitchen, you will find that the less common salt slab/salt block delivers a better taste and more mineral content. And there are numerous ways to cook with a salt block that are both nutritious and delicious … all laid bare in a beautiful new Himalayan Salt Cooking book.

Maree continues: “Whether the salt block is a new addition to your kitchen or you’ve had one for years but you’ve been too afraid to use it, this cookbook is for you. It contains around fifty easy to follow recipes that will blow you away, as well as tips on curing and cleaning your salt block, serving on salt blocks and in salt bowls, and simple tricks for cooking with salt slabs.”

From humble beginnings at the Fourways Farmers Market in 2016, the Salty Sistas range of salt products can now be found at SaltPur branches in Johannesburg and Cape Town, at select markets in the Western Cape and online.

CEO and owner of SaltPur Johannesburg Salman Ahmed Mughal adds: “I would like to thank my friend and business associate Liezel Maree for such a marvellous Himalayan Salt cook book, for the opportunity to share my personal journey through her work, and for continuing our efforts of expanding the potential of Himalayan Salt.

“In the words of Nelson Mandela, ‘Let there be work, bread, water and salt for all’.”

The Himalayan Salt Cooking book can be found at select Western Cape markets, at select Exclusive Books and Bargain Books stores, online at Loot.co.za or via the websites Salty Sistas and SaltPur.

