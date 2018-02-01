 
food and drink 1.2.2018 04:57 pm

Recipe: Mushroom tofu pockets

Nicky Gibbs
Mushroom tofu pockets.

Mushroom tofu pockets.

Mushroom tofu pockets is heavenly for those with earthy tastes.

Ingredients

Rice
60ml water
15ml rice wine vinegar
15ml mirin
60ml well-washed sushi rice

Oyster mushroom filling
5ml sesame oil
100g oyster mushrooms, sliced
1 garlic clove, thinly sliced
5ml mirin
2ml soy sauce
50ml sushi rice
1 tofu pocket

Portobello mushroom filling
5ml sesame oil
100g portobello mushrooms, sliced
5ml fresh ginger, finely chopped
5ml soy sauce
10g sushi rice
1 tofu pocket

Button mushroom filling
5ml sesame oil
100g baby button mushrooms
10ml fresh ginger, finely chopped
5ml soy sauce
10ml mirin
10ml rice wine vinegar
1 tofu pocket
Fresh herbs, to serve

Method
1. To make the rice, heat the water, vinegar and mirin. Add the rice and cover well. Cook on a low heat for 15 minutes then rest for 10 minutes. Set aside.

2. To make the oyster mushroom filling, heat the sesame oil in a wok. When hot, sauté the mushrooms with the garlic, mirin and soy sauce. Place a little sushi rice in the base of the tofu pocket and neatly top with the oyster mushroom filling.

3. For the portobello mushroom filling, heat the sesame oil in a wok. When hot, sauté the mushrooms, ginger and soy sauce. Place a little sushi rice in the base of the tofu pocket and neatly top with the portobello filling.

4. Lastly for the button mushroom filling, heat the sesame oil in a wok. When hot, sauté the mushrooms, season with the ginger and soy, add the mirin and rice vinegar and cook for a few minutes. Place the sushi rice at the base of the pocket and neatly top with the button mushroom filling.

5. Serve the tofu pockets garnished with fresh herbs.

Note: Tofu pockets are available at oriental supermarkets.

