Recipe: Mushroom tofu pockets

Ingredients
Rice
60ml water
15ml rice wine vinegar
15ml mirin
60ml well-washed sushi rice
Oyster mushroom filling
5ml sesame oil
100g oyster mushrooms, sliced
1 garlic clove, thinly sliced
5ml mirin
2ml soy sauce
50ml sushi rice
1 tofu pocket
Portobello mushroom filling
5ml sesame oil
100g portobello mushrooms, sliced
5ml fresh ginger, finely chopped
5ml soy sauce
10g sushi rice
1 tofu pocket
Button mushroom filling
5ml sesame oil
100g baby button mushrooms
10ml fresh ginger, finely chopped
5ml soy sauce
10ml mirin
10ml rice wine vinegar
1 tofu pocket
Fresh herbs, to serve
Method
1. To make the rice, heat the water, vinegar and mirin. Add the rice and cover well. Cook on a low heat for 15 minutes then rest for 10 minutes. Set aside.
2. To make the oyster mushroom filling, heat the sesame oil in a wok. When hot, sauté the mushrooms with the garlic, mirin and soy sauce. Place a little sushi rice in the base of the tofu pocket and neatly top with the oyster mushroom filling.
3. For the portobello mushroom filling, heat the sesame oil in a wok. When hot, sauté the mushrooms, ginger and soy sauce. Place a little sushi rice in the base of the tofu pocket and neatly top with the portobello filling.
4. Lastly for the button mushroom filling, heat the sesame oil in a wok. When hot, sauté the mushrooms, season with the ginger and soy, add the mirin and rice vinegar and cook for a few minutes. Place the sushi rice at the base of the pocket and neatly top with the button mushroom filling.
5. Serve the tofu pockets garnished with fresh herbs.
Note: Tofu pockets are available at oriental supermarkets.
