Recipe: Mushroom tofu pockets

Ingredients

Rice

60ml water

15ml rice wine vinegar

15ml mirin

60ml well-washed sushi rice

Oyster mushroom filling

5ml sesame oil

100g oyster mushrooms, sliced

1 garlic clove, thinly sliced

5ml mirin

2ml soy sauce

50ml sushi rice

1 tofu pocket

Portobello mushroom filling

5ml sesame oil

100g portobello mushrooms, sliced

5ml fresh ginger, finely chopped

5ml soy sauce

10g sushi rice

1 tofu pocket

Button mushroom filling

5ml sesame oil

100g baby button mushrooms

10ml fresh ginger, finely chopped

5ml soy sauce

10ml mirin

10ml rice wine vinegar

1 tofu pocket

Fresh herbs, to serve

Method

1. To make the rice, heat the water, vinegar and mirin. Add the rice and cover well. Cook on a low heat for 15 minutes then rest for 10 minutes. Set aside.

2. To make the oyster mushroom filling, heat the sesame oil in a wok. When hot, sauté the mushrooms with the garlic, mirin and soy sauce. Place a little sushi rice in the base of the tofu pocket and neatly top with the oyster mushroom filling.

3. For the portobello mushroom filling, heat the sesame oil in a wok. When hot, sauté the mushrooms, ginger and soy sauce. Place a little sushi rice in the base of the tofu pocket and neatly top with the portobello filling.

4. Lastly for the button mushroom filling, heat the sesame oil in a wok. When hot, sauté the mushrooms, season with the ginger and soy, add the mirin and rice vinegar and cook for a few minutes. Place the sushi rice at the base of the pocket and neatly top with the button mushroom filling.

5. Serve the tofu pockets garnished with fresh herbs.

Note: Tofu pockets are available at oriental supermarkets.

Brought to you by Food and Home

