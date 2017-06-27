As if Soweto’s most loved fast-food creation was not getting enough recognition, the first Soweto Kota Festival will be held at Soweto Theatre from September 16 – 17, and promises to showcase the best of Mzansi kota making.

According to the event’s Facebook page, the event aims to bring together food lovers, and those planning to go should expect more than 50 stalls selling kotas, called s’phatlho in Pretoria, iskhambane in the Vaal area and bunny chow in Durban.

Dagwood, kebaabs, wings, drinks, fried ice cream, kids entertainment and live music should also be expected.

The event is scheduled to start at 11am, and will go on until late. Tickets will be selling for R50 for adults and R20 for kids. VIP tickets will sell for R250. They will be available at Webtickets, selected Pick ‘n Pay stores and at Soweto Theatre. They will be available from July.

The event will see kota chefs compete for the best kota in Mzansi, and the decision will be based on visitors’ votes.

The event will also introduce the “healthiest” kota in Gauteng through the Healthy Kota Challenge.

In the meantime, event organisers have been sharing pictures of the best looking kotas on the event’s Facebook page, and have started a debate on how much the most expensive kota costs.

According to the organisers, the most expensive kota in Tembisa costs R40 and has everything you would ever need in a kota.

As yummy as it looks, some say it is “too much”, while others simply disputed that it was the most expensive kota in Tembisa. Some claim to have bought one for R63, leaving others wondering what was in it.

How much was the most expensive kota you’ve bought?