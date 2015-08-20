Are we really a happy bunch?

What exactly is mental health and what does it entail?

The South African Federation for Mental health explains mental health as being the overall psychological well-being. It includes the way you feel about yourself, the quality of your relationships, and your ability to manage your feelings and deal with difficulties.

Now, how often do you stop to assess if you’re in a good state of being mentally? Do you know where to draw the line between being genuinely at a happy place and having sufficient material possessions to camouflage the true state of your mind?

We live in times where physical health overrides other factors of our well-being because that’s what we see first and often draw up perceptions from. Yes, exercising has a great benefit to mental being because one gets to feel good about themselves during and afterwards and it has been pointed out for its stress relieving and mood lifting benefits. But gym companies are not really focused on changing or channeling one’s mental state, numbers speak volumes. A lot of gyms do offer services that cater to more than just your physical well-being.

Being in a good mental state is not a prerequisite when joining gym. It is up to an individual to assess themselves and actually do something about it. You could easily overwork yourself at gym as a result of unconsciously/consciously making up for the other lacking parts to your mental well-being and/or esteem.

Exercise, healthy diet, rest, support, limiting alcohol and avoiding drugs, are pointed out by The SA Federation for Mental Health as factors one should keep a close eye on to be on a road to good mental health. And a result, one would have a sense of contentment, a zest for living and the ability to laugh and have fun, the ability to deal with stress and the balance between work, play and rest.

Practicing this not only benefits you but with time it becomes a lifestyle, a healthy one. One fit for the whole family, and like The SA Federation of Mental Well-being says … “Mental health is the nation’s wealth”.