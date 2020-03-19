6 myths about Covid-19 you need to stop believing

There are many myths swirling around on the internet at the moment about Covid-19.

To ensure that we all stay informed with accurate information, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has put together a “mythbusters” page, highlighting the truth about some of the most popular misconceptions out there.

Here we summarise a few of the most worrying myths on the page, but make sure you also head to the WHO’s own page for more information.

Covid-19 can only be transmitted in areas with certain weathers and temperatures

Covid-19 can be transmitted in all areas around the world. This includes areas with hot and humid weather, and no, cold weather and snow cannot kill the new coronavirus.

The WHO says the most effective way to protect yourself against the new coronavirus is by “frequently cleaning your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or washing them with soap and water”.

Can eating garlic help prevent infection with the new coronavirus?

Although garlic is a healthy food which can bring health benefits as part of a balanced diet, there is no evidence that it can protect against Covid-19.

Can taking antibiotics protect against the coronavirus?

No. Covid-19 is caused by a virus, and antibiotics do not work against viruses, only against bacteria.

So far there are no specific medications recommended to prevent or treat the new coronavirus. However, if you are infected with the virus and need hospital attention, you should receive the care needed to relieve and treat symptoms.

Can spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body kill the new coronavirus?

No, this will not kill viruses that have already entered your body.

In fact, spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body can damage mucous membranes in areas such as the eyes and mouth. Stick to using them to disinfect surfaces.

Can the new coronavirus be transmitted through mosquito bites?

No, there is no evidence to suggest that it can be transmitted by mosquitoes.

However, it is spread through droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, so wash your hands frequently with soap and water (or use an alcohol gel if you cannot wash them), and avoid touching your face.

Does taking a hot bath prevent the new coronavirus disease?

No. Your normal body temperature remains around 36.5°C to 37°C, regardless of the temperature of your bath or shower.

Again, the WHO stresses that the best way to protect yourself against Covid-19 is by frequently washing your hands to kill viruses and avoiding touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.

