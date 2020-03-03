 
 
How exercise might affect our food choices, and our weight

Gretchen Reynolds c.2020 The New York Times Company
Picture: iStock

Men and women who started an exercise program no longer found high-calorie, fatty foods quite irresistible. 

Taking up exercise could alter our feelings about food in surprising and beneficial ways, according to a compelling new study of exercise and eating. The study finds that novice exercisers start to experience less desire for fattening foods, a change that could have long-term implications for weight control. The study also shows, though, that different people respond quite differently to the same exercise routine and the same foods, underscoring the complexities of the relationship between exercise, eating and fat loss. I frequently write about exercise and weight, in part because weight control is a pressing motivation for so many of...
