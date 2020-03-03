Why you should stop touching your face
Tara Parker-Pope c.2020 The New York Times Company
A passenger rubs his face on a bus near Nashville, April 9, 2019. ItÕs a quirk of human nature that we touch our eyes, noses and mouths all day long. ItÕs also a major way we pick up infections like coronavirus. (Todd Heisler/The New York Times) FOR USE ONLY WITH WELL STORY BC-WELL-FACE-TOUCHING-VIRUS-ART-NYTSF BY TARA PARKER-POPE.
It’s a quirk of human nature that we touch our eyes, noses and mouths all day long. It’s also a major way we pick up infections like coronavirus.