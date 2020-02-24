 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Fitness and health 24.2.2020 11:58 am

What you need to know about cystic fibrosis

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe
PREMIUM!
What you need to know about cystic fibrosis

Picture: iStock

There is no cure, but treatment can ease symptoms and reduce complications.

Cystic fibrosis is an inherited disorder that affects the cells that produce mucus, sweat and digestive juices, leading to severe damage to the lungs and digestive system. These secreted fluids are normally thin and slippery. But in people with cystic fibrosis, a defective gene causes the secretions to become thick and sticky. Instead of acting as a lubricant, the secretions plug up tubes, ducts and passageways, especially in the lungs and pancreas. Due to advances in screening and treatment people with cystic fibrosis are able to attend school and work and have a better quality of life than in previous...
Related Stories
Mediterranean diet boosts good bacteria, curbs harmful ones 19.2.2020
Intermittent Fasting: Why 16 hours of hunger may be good for you 18.2.2020
What you need to know about inflammatory bowel disease 17.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.