Understanding HIV

HIV/Aids still remains a major global public health concern. Although HIV is not treatable, there are several methods for preventing HIV transmission that we have seen lead to a marked reduction in the global incidence of HIV infection in the last few years.
The only way HIV/Aids will be ultimately controlled on a global scale is by effective prevention and therefore patient education is vital. Let us go back to the basics of how HIV infection is spread. The person-to-person spread of HIV is called HIV transmission. It only happens when certain body fluids are received from a person who has HIV.
HIV transmission is only possible if these fluids come in contact with a mucous membrane or damaged tissue or are directly injected into the bloodstream (from a needle or syringe). Mucous membranes are found inside the rectum, the vagina, the opening of the penis and the mouth.
These body fluids are:
Therefore HIV is spread mainly by:
The following are some of the steps you can take to make sure you are protected:
