Movember: Return of the moustache

Things are about to get very hairy.

Friday marked the first day of Movember, the month formerly known as November, meaning that social feeds everywhere are likely to blow up with pictures of fuzzy (and not-so-fuzzy) upper lips.

Yes: the moustache is back, and for the very important cause of men’s health.

Movember is now in its 16th year in Australia, the country where it all began in 2003 courtesy of The Movember Foundation (tagline: “Grow a Mo, save a Bro”).

By 2007 the charity had spread to New Zealand, Canada, Spain, the US and the UK, partnering up with prostate cancer organisations in each nation. The event is now a truly global event.

The concept sees November turn into a month-long fundraiser that challenges men to get a clean shave, before spending the month growing a moustache, while being sponsored by friends and family for their efforts.

The event raises both funds and awareness for men’s health issues including prostate cancer, testicular cancer and male suicide. The charity aims to reduce the number of men lost early to these causes by 25% by the year 2030.

Anybody can get involved in Movember, by hosting an event to support the charity, or taking part in ‘Move’, in which participants run or walk 60 kilometres over the month to raise money (the number echoes the 60 men lost to suicide each hour, every hour around the world).

Funds are invested in the key health areas of prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

Movember has helped to fund 1,250 innovative men’s health projects across 20 countries to date.

So what are you waiting for? Facial hair never looked so good.

For more information, see za.movember.com.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.