Fitness and health 23.9.2019 12:19 pm

How your body weight can be your best weight training partner

Letshego Zulu
Picture: iStock

From push-ups to sit-ups to lunges and pull-ups, your movable exercise kit is nothing but yourself.

On many occasions I have walked through the gym and watched so many ladies (and sometimes gents) carrying anything from a 2kg to a 5kg dumbbell, doing biceps curls, lunges or other free weight related exercises. Free weights definitely have their use but one thing I wish I could impart every time I witness this is to share with these individuals how their body weight can be their best weight training partner. But because I don’t have the guts to walk up to complete strangers and share with them how to change their training programs for the better, I’ll stick...


 


 


 

