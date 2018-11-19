Ask the doctor: Pneumonia and marijuana

Dear doctor, I have a scratchy throat in summer whenever it is very hot. What could be the cause?

Scratchy throats could be infection or inflammation or allergies. They will usually have associated symptoms like headache, sneezing and fever. Please consult your doctor for testing when the symptoms appear

Dear doctor, how long does pneumonia take to be cured?

It depends on the cause of pneumonia. Mostly it is due to bacterial infections and a course of antibiotics for seven to 10 days clears it. Viral and fungal pneumonias are usually more severe and difficult to treat.

Dear doctor, does marijuana bring on signs of mental illness?

Yes, that is true. Most people report mild signs of hallucinations that is usually a desired side-effect and people call it being high and enjoy it. Chronic use usually leads to anxiety-related mental conditions but not in everyone. I would advise avoiding it if you have risk factors of mental illness.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.