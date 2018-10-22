Ask the doctor: Conjunctivitis and breast cancer

Dear Doctor, my son keeps getting swollen eyes – as if he has an allergy – after swimming. What could this be?

Irritation of eyes due to swimming, or chemical conjunctivitis, is common especially in people who swim in chlorinated pools. The thin covering of the eye is called the conjuctiva and it can be irritated by chlorine, air or chemicals used in the pool.

To protect his eyes you can get him swimming goggles to wear every time he goes swimming.

Dear Doctor, can you have breast cancer at 21?

Even if it is rare, it can happen especially if there is a strong family history and other risk factors. You might just have a benign lump, like a fibroadenoma, that is non cancerous and can easily be removed. Please go for a mammogram and if there is a lump please get it examined.

Dear Doctor, does diabetes always lead to amputation?

No it doesn’t. Diabetes if uncontrolled can lead to diabetic foot, which is a condition where there is poor blood supply to the leg or foot. If the condition is severe that will lead to amputation.

You can prevent this by making sure that your diabetes is always under control. Always take your medication, make sure you are on the right diet, and always get your sugar levels monitored.

