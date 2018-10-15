Ask the doctor: Prostate exams and earaches

Dear Doctor, what is the correct age for a man to start doing prostate examinations?

Risk of prostate cancer in men increases with increasing age. Normally we see it in men over the age of 40. Based on risk factors, start at the age of 40 and review once a year or every two years. Please discuss with your doctor after the initial examination.

Dear Doctor, how often should a woman go for check-up? What are they and what should women be looking out for?

It is advisable as a woman to go for yearly check ups. What you need to rule out is cancers like that of cervix and breast because they are most common.

You also need to rule out chronic diseases like hypertension and diabetes for example. You will need to assess your diet and physical activity levels as well to make sure you have optimal health.

Dear Doctor, what do you give a child for ear ache? Why do people put cotton wool in their ears with oil? What does it do?

If your child has an ear ache, please take them to a doctor so they can check what is going on. There could be an ear infection that requires treatment.

Some people may be advised to put cotton wool with oil in their ear if there is wax impaction. The oil helps to soften the wax so it can be easily removed. Please take the child to the doctor.

