Fitness and health 17.9.2018 09:13 am

Ask the doctor: Migraines and seizures

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe
Picture: iStock

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe shares advice on reader questions.

Dear doctor, I suffer from depression and anxiety attacks. I’ve seen numerous doctors and I’m not happy with the medication as the anxiety doesn’t stop. What should I do?

Medication alone is not enough. You need to get psychotherapy as well to manage the conditions. Have you seen a psychiatrist?

Dear doctor, you featured migraines last week – are there herbal remedies I can use rather than prescription painkillers?

There are herbal medicines that are said to work but, unfortunately, as a medical doctor I am not trained on them. Please visit a homeopath and explore what is available for this.

Dear doctor, can too much codeine medication, such as cough syrup, cause seizures?

Definitely. People get addicted to these because of the effects they have on the mental state. Unfortunately, like other drugs in this class, the side effects include seizures and even death in extreme circumstances.

  • Send your questions to Dr Dulcy
  • SMS the world ‘HEALTH’ followed by your question to 32212, or send an e-mail to health@citizen.co.za
