Recipe: Spicy vegan lentil burgers

Everyone wants to celebrate Heritage Day, no matter what their food preference is, and braais are certainly not for meat eaters alone.

Add this Pouyoukas recipe of spicy lentil burgers to your braai as an extra option.

Ingredients

2 tsp oil

1½ onions, finely chopped

2 tsp garlic, chopped

2 tspginger, chopped

2 tablespoons curry powder

2 cups Pouyoukas lentils, prepared as per pack instructions

4 tbsp flour

1 tbsp white wine vinegar

4 rolls, halved and toasted

Toppings

Chutney

Baby spinach

Tomato

Avocado

Onion

Method

1. Heat oil in a frying pan and cook the onions with a pinch of salt for 5 minutes or until really soft. Add the garlic and ginger and curry powder, and continue to cook for 2 minutes. Put aside.

2. Place the prepared lentils in a food processor and pulse until roughly blended but not too smooth. Add to onion mixture, add some seasoning and mix well.

3. Add the flour and stir well to combine.

4. Using slightly wet hands, form the mix into 4 equal-sized patties. Put into the fridge to chill for 30 minutes.

5. Heat a little oil in a frying pan and cook the lentil burgers for 4 minutes on each side or until caramelised.

6. Put onto the bases of each roll, top with chutney, baby spinach, tomato, avocado, onion and the roll top.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.