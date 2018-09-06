Tone up for summer with these running events around Gauteng

It is said summer bodies are made in winter, but some of us didn’t get that memo – and that’s okay.

There are still a few months to lose a few pesky kilogrammes before hitting the beach in December (or the splash pool in the back yard, considering the recession).

With the sun coming out a little earlier, however, be warned: while winter road races usually start at 7am and after, during warmer months expect a 6am starting time. All it really translates to is an extra cuppa java before a sweat session.

Here’s a list of fitness activities around Gauteng in which almost anyone can cross the finish line:

Bark Run (September 8)

If you think you need an emotional support animal to get you on your way to a fitter lifestyle, Bark Run is probably the best start.

2km, 5km and 10km courses, Bark Run is where dogs (and their owners) get to enjoy a day out, while working up a sweat.

The event takes place at Rockfalls Ranch, Centurion, and Discovery Vitality members will earn 300 vitality points for finishing 5km. Every dog that finishes will get a medal.

That’s not all – the event is followed by a market for pets and humans. Not to be missed.

The entry fee for all events are R100 for adults and their pet, or R50 for kids under 13 and their beloved animal.

For more information visit Adventure Tails

The Citizen Trail Run (September 15)

Have you ever envisioned yourself as a Sol Kerzner-like mogul? Well, you can run Sun City for a day (although in the physical sense not the monetary way) with The Citizen’s annual trail run featuring a 6km, 10km and 21km route through the African paradise.

Discovery Vitality members will earn up to 300 fitness points for completing the 6km, up to 600 points for completing the 10km and up to 1 500 points for completing the 21km.

The 21km is entirely inside Sun City with a route that incorporates the Lost City and The Palace gardens, both the Gary Player and Lost City Golf Courses and loops into Letaseng Game Reserve (where you might spot some game).

Entry fees start at R70.

Colour Run The Carnival Tour (September 16)

The Colour Run is back and with an extra dose of fun.

For the first time, The Happiest 5k on the Planet brings you The Colour Run’s awesome finisher’s medal at The Carnival Tour (because previously you didn’t get a medal ).

It doesn’t matter how you finish, just do it in colourful style and receive your medal at the finishing line.

The course includes music, themed entertainers, stilt walkers, balloon shapers and lots of good-natured clowning around. The only thing missing is you.

The fabulous Afro-Carnival takes place at Roosevelt High School.

For more information visit The Color Run

FNB Joburg 10K CityRun(September 24)

Celebrating its third anniversary on September 24, runners are again invited to #RunJoburg YourWay at the FNB Joburg 10K CityRun.

If you’ve competed in one of the first two installments, you’ll know that some of those hills in the city are a challenge, making this a great race if you have a few 5km runs under the belt.

The route is one of the most interesting around. It is a thrilling race through the buzzing streets of Johannesburg.

Starting in front of FNB Bank City, runners (and walkers) get a route that highlights iconic landmarks in the city and features lively performances by a host of Joburg’s leading performing arts groups.

Also, you get to run across the Nelson Mandela Bridge, which will have you replaying the title sequence of Generations in your mind.

Entries close September 10.

For more information visit Joburg 10K

