Fitness and health 23.8.2018 10:20 am

Women work up a sweat at ‘Fit Night Out’

Kgosi Modisane
Gauteng’s fitsters endured a red-hot line-up that kicked off with the man behind Virgin Active’s hottest workouts.

Last Saturday, the Montecasino outdoor event area was filled with women from all parts of the city for the annual Shield “Fit Night Out” with fitness brand ambassadors Nkateko Dinwiddy and Mapule Ndhlovu.

The duo kept ladies in attendance energetic throughout the evening.

In association with fitness lifestyle brands Adidas and Women’s Health, the attendees came in for a four-hour back-to-back fitness session.

The event, launched in February 2016 in Joburg, has hosted more than 3 000 women.

Senior public relations manager of Unilever South Africa, Sphelele Mjadu, commented: “Fit Night Out has been one of the highlights on our calendar for the last three years, and this year was no different.

“We’re honoured to be part of this incredible platform. We believe in empowering women, giving them the confidence they need to take on the day.”

Gauteng’s favourite fitsters endured a red-hot line-up that kicked off with the man behind Virgin Active’s hottest workouts, Ceri Hannan, and his energising warm-up.

He was followed by 2016 Women’s Health Next Fitness Star and Jozi darling Mapule “Queen Fitnass” Ndhlovu.

Sweat 1 000 co-founder Paul Rothschild then took to the stage with Bjorn Steinbach for a high-energy interpretation of their iconic workouts.

Ending the night on a high, the ladies welcomed back the Virgin Active team for a new take on boxing as all the women strapped on their boxing mitts and got down to end the night with a simulated rumble.

