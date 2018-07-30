Ask the doctor: kidney failure and pet allergies

Dear doctor

How does one get kidney failure? Is it from excessive drinking?

You can get kidney failure from many things, including infections, toxins (chemicals), as a side effect of certain medications and most commonly as a result of un – controlled chronic conditions like hypertension and diabetes mellitus. Excessive alcohol consumption can also definitely lead to kidney failure.

Dear doctor

What are the side effects of taking accutane?

The most common are dry skin, lips and eyes. These can lead to bleeding if severe. People who use the treatment for periods longer than six months can develop inflammatory bowel disease. There have also been cases of blindness, hearing defects and even psychiatric abnormalities.

Dear doctor

How do you know if you’re allergic to your pet? I get an itchy throat and start sneezing whenever my neighbour’s cat is around. Am I allergic?

That’s a definite way to know if you are allergic. When you are exposed to the pet, you get the itchiness and the sneezing.

Send your questions to Dr Dulcy

SMS the world HEALTH followed by your question to 32212, or send an e-mail to health@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.