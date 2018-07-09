Ask The Doctor

Dear doctor, what do weekly nose bleeds mean?

They definitely mean something is radically wrong. There could be a bleeding disorder that needs urgent treatment. There could also be chronic diseases like hypertension causing it. You need to urgently visit your doctor and get a proper diagnosis.

Dear doctor, is there a cure for anaemia?

The cure for anaemia relies on getting to know what causes anaemia in your case. Mostly it is dietary and can be easily treated by correcting your diet. There could be bleeding that causes it. In women it would be because of heavy menstruation. But there could also be bleeding from the intestinal tract that would need to be diagnosed. Sometimes there could be more serious causes like cancer or chronic illnesses. Please visit your doctor to first get the cause.

Dear doctor, how do I treat back acne?

It is important that you treat it, because it can leave terrible scars. If mild, you can get away with just asking your pharmacist to recommend something you get over the counter to clear it up, like ointments that contain benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid. If severe, you will need to see a doctor to get antibiotics prescribed. For young women there are oral contraceptives that can help. Because it is caused by oily skin, also improving your diet to have less sugar and fats has been shown to be beneficial.