What is inflammatory bowel disease?

Inflammatory bowel disease is an all-encompassing term used to describe disorders that involve chronic inflammation of your digestive tract.

These disorders usually involve severe diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fatigue and weight loss. It can be debilitating and sometimes leads to life-threatening complications.

You need to visit your doctor if you experience a persistent change in your bowel habits or if you have any of the signs and symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease. Although inflammatory bowel disease usually isn’t fatal, it’s a serious disease that, in some cases, may cause life-threatening complications.

There are different types of Inflammatory Bowel Disease and include:

Ulcerative colitis. This condition causes long-lasting inflammation and sores (ulcers) in the innermost lining of your large intestine (colon) and rectum.

Crohn’s disease. This type is characterised by inflammation of the lining of your digestive tract, which often spreads deep into affected tissues.

Causes

The exact cause of inflammatory bowel disease remains unknown. Previously, diet and stress were suspected, but now doctors know that these factors may aggravate but do not cause Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).

Heredity is highly suspected because the disease is more common in people who have family members with the disease. However, most people with IBD don’t have this family history.

Another possible cause is an immune system malfunction. When your immune system tries to fight off an invading virus or bacterium, an abnormal immune response causes the immune system to attack the cells in the digestive tract, too.

Risk factors

Age. Most people who develop IBD are diagnosed before they’re 30 years old. But some people don’t develop the disease until their 50s or 60s.

Race or ethnicity. Although whites have the highest risk of the disease, it can occur in any race.

Family history. You’re at higher risk if you have a close relative – such as a parent, sibling or child – with the disease.

Cigarette smoking. Cigarette smoking is the most important controllable risk factor for developing Crohn’s disease. Although smoking may provide some protection against ulcerative colitis, the overall health benefits of not smoking make it important to try to quit.

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications. These include ibuprofen (Advil, Myprodol, others), naproxen sodium (Aleve), diclofenac sodium (Voltaren) and others. These medications may increase the risk of developing IBD or worsen the disease in people who have IBD.

Where you live. If you live in an industrialised country, you’re more likely to develop IBD. Therefore, it may be that environmental factors, including a diet high in fat or refined foods, play a role. People living in northern climates also seem to be at greater risk.

Symptoms

Signs and symptoms may change, depending on how severe the disease is and where in the intestines it is located. Symptoms may range from mild to severe. You are likely to have periods of active illness followed by periods of remission where you do not feel any abnormalities. Signs and symptoms that are common to both Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis include:

Blood or mucous in your stool.

Diarrhoea.

Fever and fatigue.

Abdominal pain and cramping.

Reduced appetite.

Unintended weight loss.

Complications

Some complications are found in both conditions and others are specific to each condition.

Complications found in both conditions may include:

Colon cancer. Having IBD increases your risk of colon cancer. General colon cancer screening guidelines for people without IBD call for a colonoscopy every 10 years beginning at age 50.

Skin, eye and joint inflammation. Certain disorders, including arthritis, skin lesions and eye inflammation (uveitis), may occur during IBD flare-ups.

Medication side effects. Certain medications for IBD are associated with a small risk of developing certain cancers. Corticosteroids can be associated with a risk of osteoporosis, high blood pressure and other conditions.

Primary sclerosing cholangitis. In this condition, inflammation causes scars within the bile ducts, eventually making them narrow and gradually causing liver damage.

Blood clots. IBD increases the risk of blood clots in veins and arteries.

Complications of Crohn’s disease may include:

Bowel obstruction. Crohn’s disease affects the full thickness of the intestinal wall. Over time, parts of the bowel can thicken and narrow, which may block the flow of digestive contents.

Malnutrition. diarrhoea, abdominal pain and cramping may make it difficult for you to eat or for your intestine to absorb enough nutrients to keep you nourished. It’s also common to develop anemia due to low iron or vitamin B12 caused by the disease.

Ulcers. Chronic inflammation can lead to ulcers anywhere in your digestive tract, including your mouth and anus, and in the genital area (perineum).

Fistulas. Sometimes ulcers can extend completely through the intestinal wall, creating a fistula – an abnormal connection between different body parts. Fistulas near or around the anal area are the most common kind.

Anal fissure. This is a small tear in the tissue that lines the anus or in the skin around the anus where infections can occur. It’s often associated with painful bowel movements and may lead to a perianal fistula.

Complications of ulcerative colitis may include:

Toxic megacolon. Ulcerative colitis may cause the colon to rapidly widen and swell, a serious condition.

A hole in the colon. A perforated colon most commonly is caused by toxic megacolon, but it may also occur on its own.

Severe dehydration. Excessive diarrhoea can result in dehydration.

