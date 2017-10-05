How exercise prevents dementia

Numerous studies have shown that physical exercise seems beneficial in the prevention of cognitive impairment and dementia in old age.

Now researchers at Goethe University Frankfurt examined the effects of regular exercise on brain metabolism and memory of 60 participants aged between 65 and 85.

Their conclusion: regular physical exercise not only enhances fitness but also has a positive impact on brain metabolism.

Three 30-minute training sessions a week

Researchers examined participants in the SMART study (Sport and Metabolism in Older Persons, an MRT Study) and used magnetic resonance tomography (MRT) and magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) to measure brain metabolism and brain structure.

Following this examination, the participants mounted an exercise bike three times a week over a period of 12 weeks.

The participants were examined again after the end of the programme.

The results

The study found that exercise influenced brain metabolism: it prevented an increase in choline.

The concentration of this metabolite often rises as a result of the increased loss of nerve cells, which typically occurs in the case of Alzheimer’s disease.

Physical exercise led to stable cerebral choline concentrations in the training group, whereas choline levels increased in the sedentary control group.

The participants’ physical fitness also improved: they showed increased cardiac efficiency.

