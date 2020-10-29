Where and how to get Miss SA’s signature R190 chiskop

Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufadzo Musida’s hair, or lack thereof, has been the talk of the town since she was crowned on Saturday evening.

Many believe that this is an empowering moment for women of all kinds as it puts yet another way of wearing one’s hair front and centre – another win in the ongoing battle for representation.

However, this has left one question on everyone’s mind, what happens to all those sponsored hair treatments and extensions in the Miss SA prize pack from companies such as Strands of Love and Veaudry?

Well, according to the Miss South Africa organisation, the sponsorship of extensions and salon visits will be given to the two runners-up, Thato Mosehle and Natasha Joubert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss South Africa (@official_misssa) on Oct 26, 2020 at 4:09am PDT



Shudu, on the other hand, will continue her hair care routine in the capable hands of Jawad Maphoto who is Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi’s preferred stylist when she is on home soil.

Maphoto is regularly available to help Shudu maintain her shaved appearance and keep her scalp moisturised.

“What we normally do for brush cut, especially for Shudu, is that we do a scalp treatment and a scalp massage so it’s like going to the spa,” said Maphoto in an interview with The Citizen.

“For me it’s got a deeper meaning,” he continues, before adding “When you go through things in life you cut your hair, so it’s a fresh start.”

Maphoto believes Shudu’s look has a broader meaning for the nation at large as it signals a new dawn to have her and her signature look as a representative for the country.

Those who wish to follow in Shudu’s footsteps can head to Maphoto’s Midrand-based salon, called Lajawi Hair where they can get the same hair cut as Shudu for R190. If you wish to add a scalp treatment to your cut you can expect to part with R250.

Lajwai caters to every style you can imagine, so if going bald is a little too much of a commitment, you can always request a different hairstyle and treatment just to say you get your hair done at the same place as Miss SA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lajawi Midrand (@lajawihair) on Nov 21, 2019 at 1:10am PST

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.